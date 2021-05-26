Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO)

UBS analyst Esther Rajavelu initiates coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) with a Buy rating and $70 price target based on our positive outlook for its wholly owned clinical assets. We believe DNLI offers a compelling investment opportunity as a diversified CNS company with several targets in development, risk-sharing partnerships, and a drug delivery platform. While DNL151 (partnered) for Parkinson's disease has been a key focus for investors in recent months, we think near-term stock inflections are more likely to reflect DNLI's wholy owned assets. Specifically on our radar are, DNL343 for ALS and DNL310 for MPS-II. In our view, both assets present opportunities for value inflection as 1) investors review DNL343 Phase 1 data and better appreciate eIF2B as a potential target for ALS, and 2) DNL310 demonstrates proof of concept for the CNS drug delivery platform."