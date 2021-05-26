newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tipperary GAA Scene

By Jonathan Cullen
tipperarylive.ie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur senior hurlers welcomed Galway to Thurles last Saturday for Round 3 of the Allianz hurling league. In what was a very entertaining game, Tipperary came away with full points on a score line of 2-19 to 0-20. First half goals from Jason Forde and Noel McGrath played a major role in what was a good all round performance and while the team is still a work in progress the win will give all concerned a lift following the news that Patrick “Bonner” Maher will be out of action for some time having sustained an Achilles Tendon injury in training. We wish Patrick the very best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him on the playing fields in the not too distant future.

www.tipperarylive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Wicklow#Tipperary Gaa#County Galway#Thurles#Ireland#Tipp Fm#Tipperary Gaa#U21#North#The County Board Draw#The Club Lotto#The Draw Committee#Tipperary Co Board#Tipperary County Board#The Healthy Club Project#Rte#Adria#Jk Brackens Gaa Club#Healthy Club Officers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldpunditarena.com

Tipperary manager David Power named GWA Gaelic Football Personality of the Year

David Power claimed the Gaelic Writer’s Association award after Tipperary’s success in 2020. The Tipperary Gaelic footballers claimed their first Munster Championship in 85 years last November, defeating Cork in the final. It was all the more significant, as it came on the 100th anniversary of their former player Michael Hogan’s shooting, in Bloody Sunday. Their manager David Power was chosen as the Gaelic Writer’s Association Football Personality of the Year.
Sportspunditarena.com

Five talking points from Saturday’s GAA action

We look at five main talking points from Saturday’s GAA matches. Kerry could be set to finally break Dublin’s dominance. Based on Saturday’s performance, Kerry have every ingredient to stop Dublin from becoming the first GAA team to win seven consecutive All-Irelands. They have a superstar in David Clifford and won five consecutive All-Ireland Minor Championships between 2014-2018. They are also in a pole position to win the yet to be completed 2020 All-Ireland Minor Championship.
Sportspunditarena.com

Tipperary Gaelic footballer Robbie Kiely ruled out for the season

Robbie Kiely ruled out for 2021 campaign. Tipperary Gaelic footballers have suffered a major blow, with the news that Robbie Kiely has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Kiely is one of Tipperary’s most influential players and his absence will be a huge blow to the reigning Munster champions.
NFLpunditarena.com

GAA on TV: Dublin v Kerry the pick of nine matches on TV this weekend

It’s another busy weekend of GAA action. Dublin versus Kerry and Limerick versus Waterford are amongst the many GAA games on TV this weekend. Nine GAA games in total will be shown live on TV this weekend. The number of games shown live, which has increased due to the pandemic, is music to the ears of arm-chair supporters. Dublin versus Kerry is the standout fixture from the weekend’s action, and here is how to watch it live.
Worldracingtips.com

Irish racing best bets – Thursday tips for Tipperary

IRISH RACING BEST BETS – THURSDAY TIPS FOR TIPPERARY. 1:30 Tipperary – Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle (Div I) (4yo) 2m. TAX FOR MAX sets a very stiff standard for the others to follow and Willie Mullins’ charge ought to get off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles. A...
NFLpunditarena.com

GAA on TV: Dublin and Kerry both in action on a busy Gaelic football weekend

Hurling takes a break this weekend. Here’s the GAA on TV this weekend with Gaelic football taking centre-stage as the final round-robin games are played across a busy two days. After the opening two rounds of the Allianz National Football League, the four-team groups reach their conclusion in all four...
NFLpunditarena.com

Three recent GAA rule changes that are ruining Gaelic football

Many GAA rule changes have occurred over the last few years, from the introduction of the black card to various ‘marks’ now allowed. But after the opening weekend of Allianz National Football League action, here are three recent rule changes that are ruining the spectacle of Gaelic Football. GAA advanced...
Worldpunditarena.com

Clare GAA release statement backing Brian Lohan

Clare GAA back manager Brian Lohan after Covid-19 controversy. Clare GAA have backed their manager Brian Lohan after claims by Wexford that his accusations were “factually incorrect”. Clare were missing two players against Laois after they were deemed close contacts though Lohan did not understand how this was the case.
Worldracingtips.com

Irish racing tips 25 May – Best bets at Ballinrobe and Tipperary on Tuesday

Tuesday Irish racing best bets at Ballinrobe and Tipperary. Tuesday plays host to two Irish horse racing fixtures and we’ve picked out our best bets at Ballinrobe and Tipperary. Irish horse racing action continues on Tuesday with two fixtures heading to post in the afternoon and evening, both over the...
Sportspunditarena.com

Support for John Connellan’s Dublin GAA funding motion

John Connellan’s Dublin funding proposal gathering support. Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has been a long-time critic of the Dublin GAA funding system. He is hoping to have a motion on the issue debated and voted on at the 2022 GAA congress. Connellan stills plays club football with Athlone and...
Worldpunditarena.com

Oisin McConville names the three toughest GAA players he came up against

Oisin McConville has named the toughest GAA players he came up against in his career, and recalled a hilarious story of former Cork defender Noel O’Leary driving to Cork with no windscreen on his car. Graham Geragthy was a special guest on BBC’s ‘The GAA Social’ with McConville and Thomas...
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Crowds back inside some GAA grounds this weekend

Crowds will be back inside some GAA grounds this weekend for the first time since March of last year. The GAA has confirmed that matches played in the Six Counties will be allowed to have 500 supporters present. The move is in line with the easing of restrictions by the...
Worldpunditarena.com

Hurling player rankings – The top five current players rated

We have put together hurling player rankings with the five top current players rated. We have ranked the top five hurlers in Ireland at the moment after the latest round of the Allianz League. These were very tough selections, which will rightly cause plenty of debate. 5. Nickie Quaid. A...
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Mayo make seven changes for Royal meeting on Sunday

Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 2 see Mayo host Meath at Elverys MacHale Park this Sunday 30th May at 1:45pm. Sunday will be the 37th league meeting of Mayo & Meath. Of 36 previous league meetings, record is identical, 17 for Mayo 17 for Meath with 2 drawn games in 1958 & 1980.
Sportspunditarena.com

Shane Dowling unhappy with media overreaction to Limerick’s slow league start

“How could someone get so carried away six weeks in?”. Former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling is unhappy with the overreaction in the media to Limerick’s Allianz National League results. Dowling was speaking in the aftermath of his former side’s loss to Waterford, having defeated Liam Cahill’s men convincingly in last...