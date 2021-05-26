Tipperary GAA Scene

Our senior hurlers welcomed Galway to Thurles last Saturday for Round 3 of the Allianz hurling league. In what was a very entertaining game, Tipperary came away with full points on a score line of 2-19 to 0-20. First half goals from Jason Forde and Noel McGrath played a major role in what was a good all round performance and while the team is still a work in progress the win will give all concerned a lift following the news that Patrick “Bonner” Maher will be out of action for some time having sustained an Achilles Tendon injury in training. We wish Patrick the very best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him on the playing fields in the not too distant future.