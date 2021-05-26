Deal: Datacolor SpyderX Pro Colorimeter – $99.99 (reg. $169.99, and in case you need a Mac mini…)
Some great deals at B&H Photo today (5/26/21). And useful deals too: the SpyderX display calibration tool is something every photographer needs. Get the Datacolor SpyderX Pro Colorimeter on sale at $99.99. Compare at $169.99. That’s a 41% discount. Want it bigger, better, faster? Get the Datacolor SpyderX Elite Colorimeter at $169.99 (reg. $269.99). And in case you need an Apple Mac Mini, they have it at $599 instead of $799.www.canonwatch.com