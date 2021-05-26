newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Workday Lifts Annual Subscription Revenue Guidance as Results Beat in Q1

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported on Wednesday first quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts, and raised its outlook on full-year subscription revenue amid strong demand. Workday was down more than 1% in afterhours trading following the report. Workday announced earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion....

ca.investing.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.17) EPS.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Impressive Numbers from Pinduoduo's Q1 Earnings Beat

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), the third-largest e-commerce company in China in terms of annual revenue, recently posted its first-quarter earnings. It easily surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, but the stock price barely advanced, and remains down about 30% for the year. That tepid response was likely due to...
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Salesforce Drives Strong Revenue, Raises Outlook

Wide-moat Salesforce (CRM) reported strong fiscal first-quarter results, including upside to both revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance was robust and we are pleased to see the firm once again raise its full-year revenue target despite a slightly later closing for the Slack deal and therefore a lower Slack revenue contribution than we expected. CEO Marc Benioff was bullish on the pipeline and noted enthusiastically the various internal records the company was setting. We are not surprised by continued strength even as the pandemic-driven lockdowns fade, but we do think results from Salesforce should help buoy the software group, which has sold off this year. Deal sizes continue to grow larger as conversations are increasingly about digital transformation of a customer’s entire organization rather than just a specific area. Customers remain focused on the postpandemic operating environment and want flexibility, which reinforces the rationale for the Slack acquisition, which is now expected to close at the very end of the second quarter. We are raising our fair value estimate to $273 per share from $265 based on quarterly strength and higher guidance. We continue to see the shares as undervalued.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Ulta Beauty Posts Record Q1 Results, Raises FY2021 Guidance

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping analysts’ expectations driven by strong momentum in sales trends, market share gains, and overall consumer sentiment. Shares of the largest U.S. beauty retailer have gained 41.2% over the past year. The company reported EPS of $4.10, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.93...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Nilfisk reports first-quarter 2021 results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, today announced financial results for Q1 2021. Q1 2021 highlights. The strong performance in the quarter is driven by positive and earlier than expected development in demand...
Financial Reportspokde.net

Celcom Sees Growth In Q1 2021 Report

Celcom has today unveiled their growth momentum into the first quarter of FY21 with positive performance across core revenue segments, coming with 317,000 QoQ increase in their subscriber base. Celcom sees growth in Q1 2021. The telco company revealed that in the 1st quarter of FY2021, they’ve recorded an improved...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Guess Gets Q4 Lift From US Market, E-Commerce

Guess Inc. is rounding a corner. During the company’s Q1 2022 earnings call Thursday, CEO Carlos Alberini said he is “extremely pleased” with Guess’s performance, stating that it exceeded expectations for revenues and profitability across all channels. This is a stark contrast from how the company ended its 2021 fiscal...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.12 during...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Ulta Beauty Earnings, Revenue beat in Q1

Investing.com - Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Ulta Beauty announced earnings per share of $4.07 on revenue of $1.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.93 on revenue of $1.64B. Ulta Beauty shares are up 14.42%...
StocksBusiness Insider

5 Salesforce Analysts Break Down Q1 Beat: 'Executing On Improving Growth And Margins'

Shares of Salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) jumped 5.43% on Friday after the company reported accelerating growth in the first quarter and issued impressive full-year guidance. On Thursday afternoon, Salesforce reported first-quarter EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $5.96 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 88 cents and $5.89 billion,...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Dell Delivers Blowout Q1 Results, Beat Expectations

Multinational Information Technology company Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL) delivered blowout first-quarter results and beat expectations driven by strong performance across all business segments. Earnings grew 59% to $2.13 per share in Q1, surpassing the Street’s estimates of $1.61 per share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.48 billion, up...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Dollar General Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by robust performance across all segments. Shares of the discount retailer gained 2.2% on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.19 per share. Net sales of $8.4...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Shares of IQ stock traded...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

INEO Announces 144% Revenue Increase in Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

Revenue growth driven by retailers and advertisers as they start to put the uncertainty of COVID-19 behind them. Positive outlook for the rest of calendar 2021 based on INEO's strong cash position, numerous customer trials, large pipeline of additional opportunities and global partnership with Prosegur. SURREY, BC, May 27, 2021...