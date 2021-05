The Notre Dame Football team has a dominant running back tandem in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree, but where do they rank in the country?. There is a lot to like about the 2021 Notre Dame Football team, and when all is said and done, they could put together another double-digit win season. For the Irish to do so, they will need another big season from Kyren Williams, who burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman this past season and rushed for over 1,100 yards.