Swallow Your Soul: The Evil Dead Rise Heads to HBO MAX

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last year it was announced that the Evil Dead would be returning in another movie that would be directly connected to the original trilogy of films but would not feature Bruce Campbell's Ash in a central role. Officially titled at The Evil Dead Rise, the movie was initially going to be a theatrical release with both Campbell and Raimi on board as producers. Today, that all changed. It's just been announced that the movie has officially been picked up by HBO for a streaming release on their HBO MAX outlet. Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) will be directing this fourth film in the original chronology.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
