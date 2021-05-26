newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Hope Arrives In Tijuana Migrant Encampment, As More Asylum-Seekers Allowed To Enter US

By Max Rivlin-Nadler
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe migrant camp in El Chaparral plaza in Tijuana has only grown in recent weeks. Hundreds of asylum-seekers, from Central America, from Africa, from the Caribbean, wait for the day the United States fully restores its asylum system along the southwest border — a system first turned on its head by the Trump administration, stopped entirely during the pandemic, then only haltingly reconstituted by the Biden administration.

www.kpbs.org
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seekers#Central America#Mexico#Honduras#United States#The Biden Administration#Spanish#Border Angels#Kpbs#Twitter#Nearby Shelters#Desperate People#Border Protection Agents#Persecution#El Chaparral Plaza#Trips#Immediate Danger#Hope#Caribbean#Terrible Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to speed review for families seeking asylum in US

The Biden administration announced Friday it would seek to fast-track the asylum cases of the few families allowed to remain in the U.S. after crossing the border. It’s a move advocates fear will speed deportation while limiting due process for the minority not booted under a Trump-era policy allowing for swift expulsion due to covid.
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Increased Number of Migrants from India and Haiti Attempting to Cross into the U.S.

An increasing number of migrants from India, Romania, Haiti and Cuba are attempting to enter the U.S. through the southern border, Axios reported Wednesday. Migrants are reportedly flying to Central America since U.S. courts are backlogged with asylum cases preventing them from living or working in the country as their case is processed, according to Axios. Border officials encountered over 33,000 migrants from countries other than Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador attempting to enter the U.S. in April, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
ImmigrationWSLS

US to expedite immigration cases of families on border

SAN DIEGO – Families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, the Biden administration said Friday, less than two weeks after it said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, families stopped on the border starting Friday could...
Immigrationwbap.com

Illegal Immigrant Children Still Pouring Over the Border

(WBAP/KLIF) — Border officials say more than half a million illegal immigrants have arrived in the U.S. during 2021 and Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming president Biden. According to Bill Melugin, border officials are processing thousands of migrants, including a large group of unaccompanied children near La Joya. Not...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

DHS formally bans family separations for illicit border crossings

Homeland Security officials on Friday formally banned separating children from parents who are caught illegally crossing U.S. border, as part of an effort by the Biden administration to revert the effects of former President Trump 's "zero tolerance" policy. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller issued a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Why the only member of Congress born in Central America sleeps with a gun by her bed

WASHINGTON — She’s called the president of Honduras a narco. The president of El Salvador, she said, was a “narcissistic dictator.”. Norma Torres, the lone member of Congress from Central America, is not afraid to speak her mind — sometimes in surprising ways — about immigration, corruption and the land of her birth. Her blunt talk has drawn so much anger from one Central American leader and his followers that she sleeps with a 9-millimeter pistol at her side.
Phillipsburg, NJPosted by
CBS News

Migrant sisters recount crossing U.S. border alone while their mother stayed behind

Phillipsburg, New Jersey — Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, have an unlikely new home in this sleepy town on the banks of the Delaware River. Though they are more than 1,900 miles away from their hometown in central Honduras, the two inseparable sisters are relieved to be back together. They still vividly remember how difficult it was for them to be apart from one another after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border separately earlier this spring.