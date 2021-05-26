Hope Arrives In Tijuana Migrant Encampment, As More Asylum-Seekers Allowed To Enter US
The migrant camp in El Chaparral plaza in Tijuana has only grown in recent weeks. Hundreds of asylum-seekers, from Central America, from Africa, from the Caribbean, wait for the day the United States fully restores its asylum system along the southwest border — a system first turned on its head by the Trump administration, stopped entirely during the pandemic, then only haltingly reconstituted by the Biden administration.www.kpbs.org