Rockingham, NC

REPORT: Woman hits man with car near Rockingham club

By Staff Report
richmondobserver
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKINGHAM — Blue lights flashed along the sides of McNair Road early Saturday morning after someone was reportedly run over at a nightclub. According to a report from the Rockingham Police Department, 40-year-old Natasha Echandra Goins, of Rockingham, struck 30-year-old Michael C. Littlejohn with a 2018 Chevrolet Impala outside the County Line Lounge around 2:15 a.m.

Rockingham, NC
