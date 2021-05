On its face, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 may not look like a massive leap over the car it replaces. This car is supposed to be a symbol of absolute power (in more ways than one), yet you still get a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That engine’s still a monster — and it’s obviously sticking around, for those fearing its demise. However, it’s not any more powerful or torquier than the outgoing S650 Maybach. Nevertheless, this new car does pack plenty of refinement even on a standard S-Class, and does bring some significant powertrain changes into play.