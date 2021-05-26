newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Look At This Inspiring Message on Duluth’s Lakewalk

By Ken Hayes
Posted by 
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes a little gesture can go a long way for someone. Last year we shared a story about how during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic there were painted rocks with nice messages on them on Duluth's Lakewalk. They were done by Duluth girl who wanted to spread good news during some of the darkest months. Now we are turning the corner in what has been a really tough year, and we still can use inspiration to help us keep moving.

northlandfan.com
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
366
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Lakewalk#Fitgers#Downtown Duluth#Duluth Girl#Ur Beautiful#Ur Worthy#Message#Kindness#Today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
City
Hope, MN
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Lifeguard Services Resume At Park Point Beach House

The City Of Duluth announced they have partnered with the YMCA to offer lifegaurd services again at the Park Point Beach House. According to a press release, the services will last all summer long and begin Memorial Day. The services offer a safe place for people to enjoy Lake Superior. As we all know living in the Northland there have been people that had to be saved by a trained lifeguard from the undertow that happens just out from the shore. The waves often carve out the sand underneath the water and create drop-offs.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Grandma’s Marathon Announces Their Duluth Bayfront Lineup

Now that the Grandma's Marathon Weekend is shaping up and opening up, the lineup for June 18th and June 19 after race entertainment was announced. The entertainment will be at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth and will feature five local artists and bands, and it will be free of charge to everyone. In order to entice everyone to go, all participants in Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon will receive a free drink ticket for Bayfront Festival Park.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth’s Electric Fetus Announces It Is Closing After 33 Years

A popular Downtown Duluth staple announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that they will be closing their doors after 33 years in business. In an emotional post also shared on their website, the owners of the Electric Fetus announced they "made the difficult decision to permanently close our Duluth location after having to shut down for COVID-19 since March 2020."
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Blacklist Brewing Co. Moving To Bigger Downtown Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blacklist Brewing Company has announced it’s moving to a new and bigger location but staying in the heart of downtown Duluth. The new location is across the street from the NorShor Theatre on East Superior Street, which is just blocks away from its current location in the former Last Place on Earth building.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

DECC Vaccinations Continue as 700 More Receive Moderna Shot

DULUTH, Minn.– As Minnesota continues to try and reach the 70 percent vaccinated mark needed for herd immunity, the jabs in the arms continued over at the DECC on Sunday afternoon. The DECC was anticipating about 700 people to stop by for either their first or second dose of Moderna....
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

North Shore Scenic Railroad Prepares for Summer Season Full Steam Ahead

DULUTH, Minn. – After a year of unknown, the summer season is looking brighter as restrictions ease across Minnesota. The North Shore Scenic Railroad will begin running routes on Friday, May 21. The volunteer team at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been working around the clock to get up-to-date...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Movie review: ‘Mitzi Bearclaw’ a tale of compassion, humanity

Mitzi Bearclaw’s got plans. She’s headed for fashion school, designing hats that’ll save the world and collaborating with her beau. And, it’s her birthday to boot. That all comes to a halt when her father asks for help caring for her ailing and angry mother. Mitzi struggles with the question...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Heart ambushed by yearning for Mom

Recently, as a long-term substitute at a high-needs middle school, I asked the students: What do you like and love the most about your mother?. Many of them, no doubt reflecting on Mother’s Day this month, wrote how their mothers cook, listen, and are always there for them. However, one...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

For Duluth tenants, landlords: 'There is help'

Brittany Felver stayed employed throughout the pandemic, working at a child care center located in Duluth’s East Hillside. But for the 27-year-old, work could be sporadic at times due to COVID-19 exposures and cold symptoms among the kids. There were times that closures, or even her own exposures, meant she wasn’t able to work.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Mont du Lac RV Resort Campground Review

We just finished a weekend of camping at Mont du Lac RV Resort just outside of Duluth, MN. It's technically located in Superior, Wisconsin, but you get to it on Highway 23 through Minnesota. Here's our experience at the pretty new campground, and a couple of things you should know.