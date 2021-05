JOHNSTOWN — SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras took his first visit to the Fulton-Montgomery Community College campus on May 3, a visit college President Greg Truckenmiller called a very positive one. Since being appointed in August of 2020, Malatras has told SUNY presidents that he planned to visit each school around the state, including all community college campuses. Truckenmiller said at the school’s May Board of Trustees meeting, that the chancellor met with several groups during his visit searching for feedback on various issues.