Cherokee Cyclists Take Part in Remember the Removal Ride

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cherokee Nation had a special sendoff gathering on Wednesday morning to celebrate six Cherokee’s who will be taking part in this year’s Remember the Removal Bike Ride. The Cherokee Nation cyclists will join the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' cyclists in North Carolina, and then travel on to New Echota, Georgia, where they will begin their 950-mile trek to Oklahoma, retracing the northern route of the Trail of Tears.

