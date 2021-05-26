Cancel
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Setting an example on redistricting

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
 2021-05-26

Groups such as Common Cause and the League of Women Voters have been working for years to take politics out of the once-a-decade redistricting process. In 2016, a bipartisan panel of legislators and citizens recommended the General Assembly pass a law to create a nine-member commission to complete the process.

Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

LETTER: Hold legislature accountable on redistricting

Every 10 years, state legislatures redraw boundaries of their congressional and legislative districts, and the party that controls the majority of seats controls redistricting. Over the years, self-serving politicians using sophisticated software have gotten sneakily good at manipulating this process for partisan gain. The resulting maps are often a crazy...
Congress & Courtsmanisteenews.com

Lampinen: GOP bills undermine voting access

It’s been widely publicized that red state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and Florida are passing laws to make voting more difficult. In Michigan however, most voters are unaware that our legislature is preparing to shackle voters and stifle our voices with these same restrictions. The Republican Senate has introduced a...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Editorial: Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act

The best chance for national election reform this year failed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday. On a 50-50 vote, the Senate refused to take up S1, the For the People Act. Under Senate rules, 60 votes were needed to break a Republican filibuster and consider the broad election reform package, which included online voter registration, tighter campaign finance requirements and limits on gerrymandering.
Presidential ElectionSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Republicans want to restrict voting — for their benefit

Republican senators just rejected Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act. All 50 Republican senators said they didn’t wish to debate a bill that would make voting easier and limit the influence of money in our elections. You can hardly blame them. Since the 2020 election, Republican-controlled state legislatures...
La Crosse County, WIwizmnews.com

Local redistricting committee should be bipartisan

In April of 2019 the La Crosse County Board placed an advisory referendum on the ballot. 77% of voters said yes to non-partisan redistricting. Now La Crosse County Chair Monica Kruse’s has made her nominations to our County redistricting committee. Not a single Republican has been nominated to the 12 person committee that will draw County Board maps.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Hill

Maryland governor faces lawsuit over decision to end COVID-19 aid early

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is facing a lawsuit after he decided to end federal unemployment benefits started during the coronavirus pandemic early. The Unemployed Workers Union, which is based in Baltimore, is asking a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to halt Hogan’s decision to end the benefits early and to let them expire on the federal government’s timeline, DCist reported.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump says opponents 'used COVID to steal the election,' applauds election investigations in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump has offered a new explanation for his claims of voter fraud, saying his political opponents "used COVID" to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The former president, who has made frequent claims of widespread voter fraud despite federal and state election officials assuring that...
Arizona Stateelectionlawblog.org

“In Arizona, G.O.P. Lawmakers Strip Power From a Democrat”

The Republican-controlled State Legislature in Arizona voted Thursday to revoke the Democratic secretary of state’s legal authority in election-related lawsuits, handing that power instead to the Republican attorney general. The move added more discord to the politics of a state already roiled by the widely derided move by Senate Republicans...
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsroom.org

News Special: Redistricting In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – It happens once a decade. Political boundaries are redrawn. The impact is huge. It will dictate who represents you in congress, the Illinois legislature and many other offices. It will also help determine what government decisions are made. Still, many voters are unclear about the process and its importance.
California StateGV Wire

California Lawmakers Seek to Remove ‘He’ From State Laws

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom was searching for a new attorney general earlier this year, state Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan looked up the job requirements and made a surprising discovery: In many instances, the law assumed the attorney general is a man. Sprinkled throughout the state code were references to “he”...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota lawmakers near deal on public safety budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal on the well-debated public safety budget bill on Saturday. The bill, which will include some policing changes, had become the toughest obstacle to completing the budget. DFL lawmakers had pushed for police oversight changes in the bill but have struggled to find common ground with GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in funding for courts and prison.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Politicsktoo.org

Alaska House speaker expresses confidence in effort to avert shutdown

Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes expressed confidence on Friday that the House will vote on Monday to avert much of state government shutting down. Stutes, a Kodiak Republican, has been negotiating with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, a Palmer Republican, over what it would take to avoid a shutdown. Stutes said she and Tilton have worked well together, but they are still “fine-tuning” the details ahead of a vote.