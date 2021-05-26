Roundball Roundup: Chris Vernon explains the Dillon Brooks experience

And, here I was…thinking the days of “Grit and Grind” were over. After a couple of tense, high-pressure play-in games just to get the #8 seed, the Memphis Grizzlies came out and stunned the Utah Jazz 112-109 in their own building in Game 1 of their best-of-seven with the NBA’s top overall seed. They did it with that physical, gutsy style that we used to see Tony Allen and Zach Randolph win games with. They really threw the Jazz off their rhythm early, and ultimately, by the time they got a little somethin’ somethin’ going, it was too little, too late. Now, it’s obviously worth mentioning that the Jazz were down their All-Star stud Donovan Mitchell, who is still struggling to get back to action after spraining his ankle. And, it helps when the defensive stalwart, Rudy Gobert, fouls out in the 4th quarter. But, let’s be real – even while considering those facts, the young Grizzlies were still a major underdog going into this game. Chief among the reasons the Grizzlies were able to pull off the upset was the play of young stud Dillon Brooks, who absolutely put on a show, made Grizzlies history, and joined some of the all-time Grizzlies greats in the 30+ playoff club.