Catan's tried, true, and addictive gameplay is a tabletop staple, and the game continues to be one of the most popular games in the genre. Now you can experience it in a brand new way, as Catan Studio and Asmodee have revealed Catan - 3D Edition, which allows you to play the classic game in three dimensions. The island of Catan now comes alive like never before, as your settlements grow and cities expand not through gameplay but also physically in front of your eyes, as you'll see terrain like mountains, fields, forests, and cities populate the landscape on 3D hex tiles, and all of the terrain is hand-painted, and you can see it for yourself in the images below.