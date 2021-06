Conley had 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 15 assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Memphis. Conley also played well in Game 1 (22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds), but he was even better and more efficient in Game 2. The veteran guard handed out double-digit assists only six times during the regular season, but he seems to have found a groove against the Grizzlies' defense, which allowed 141 points Wednesday night.