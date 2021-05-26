Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

New ND Asbestos Law To Limit Victims Rights- Get Tested!

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having mesothelioma cancer can be a death sentence. You may have it developing in your body right now. It can take decades after working with asbestos (or being exposed to it) before symptoms show. Starting August 1st, 2021, North Dakota will join 10 other states currently restricting legal options for victims. So it is important for North Dakotans to get screened before that time to better your chances at legal relief.

965thefox.com
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Problems#Legislature#The North Dakota Afl Cio#The Associated Press#Republican#House#Senate#Asbestos Exposure#Major Law Firms#Mesothelioma Cancer#Fraudulent Claims#Legal Relief#Legal Options#Legal Professions#Massive Settlements#Symptoms#North Dakotans#Veterans#Solicitations#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Labor Issuesfroggyweb.com

Critics of North Dakota law: Get asbestos health screening

BISMARCK – Labor unions and veterans groups are urging North Dakotans who may have been exposed to asbestos to get screened before a new law takes effect that they say will make it more difficult to sue. Backers of the Republican-backed law, which will take effect Aug. 1 and will...
Labor Issueskvrr.com

North Dakota groups say new law restricts asbestos lawsuits

BISMARCK, N.D. – Labor unions and veterans groups are urging North Dakotans who may have been exposed to asbestos to get screened before a new law takes effect that they say will make it more difficult to sue. Backers of the law, which will take effect Aug. 1, and will...
LawPress-Republican

The Law and You: Right to Know what conduct is criminalk

Part of the Due Process Clause in the U.S. Constitution requires that criminal statutes be clear enough to notify people of what conduct is prohibited. We should not have to guess at whether what we want to do breaks a law. If a law is too general to figure that out, a court can strike it down as unconstitutionally “void for vagueness.”
Sex CrimesInsurance Journal

New Vermont Law Waives Time Limit for Physical Abuse Suits

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed into law a measure that lifts the statute of limitations in civil cases of childhood physical abuse. Scott signed the bill on Wednesday. The new law builds on legislation passed two years ago that ended the statute of limitations for civil cases of past childhood sexual abuse. The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974.
Montana Stateypradio.org

How Montana's New Laws Limit Public Health Powers

Montana’s Republican majority this session took aim at public health officials’ authority, saying they overstepped in their COVID-19 response with mask mandates and business closures. Freddy Monares spoke with Montana Public Radio’s Aaron Bolton to break down the impacts of the bills that passed and those that didn’t. Freddy Monares:...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Designated Rideshare Areas Coming to Bismarck this Summer

North Dakota cities are not all that "walkable." Restaurants, grocery stores, and more are spaced far apart and we do not have a lot of public transportation options to get to-and-from anywhere. But there are groups working to make North Dakota cities more travelable for people without vehicles. A local...
PoliticsEurekAlert

States laws limit local control over guns, favor gun rights

The majority of U.S. states have passed laws preserving state authority over firearms policies--and preventing local communities from passing their own--but at the same time have refrained from enacting statewide gun-control policies, according to a new study by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health. The states' use of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96-5 The Fox

Minnesota Moves To Mandate Electric Vehicles, NoDak to follow?

Under a new plan being put in place in Minnesota, you won't be required to purchase an electric vehicle (EV), BUT nearly 7% of all vehicles SOLD in Minnesota will need to be zero emission. This all came about after the creation of an powerful group called the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The agency is under the direction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Like our guy, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Governor Walz has been under siege throughout the pandemic. Very few people ordering lockdowns, shutdowns, and mandating mask wearing, can capture the hearts and minds of the entire population. This electric vehicle issue isn't helping his cause one little bit.
LawPosted by
ADR Times

Limiting Risk through Preventive Law

Preventive Law is a way of practicing law that prevents risks from becoming legal issues. Because every organization has risks associated with its conduct, many organizations have chosen to hire lawyers to assess these risks and limit their potential for harm in the future. This service can be invaluable to companies as it may save them from large risks and suits down the road. However, many companies have not yet enlisted an attorney to help them in this area. This may be due to a distrust of the legal profession, or it may be as simple as the business is not fully aware of the options available to them. Regardless of the reason for the delay, companies and individuals need to be made aware of the time and money that preventive law services may save in the long run and s to evaluate their risk with a professional. This article will explain what preventive law services are and what industries benefit from preventive law. Next, it will describe the typical process of a preventive law audit. It will then evaluate the roadblocks to preventive law implementation and what can be done to overcome them. Finally, it will discuss the benefits that using preventive law services can bring to businesses and industries.
Montana StatePosted by
Axios

Lawsuit: Montana's new voting laws violate Native Americans' rights

The American Civil Liberties Union and Native American Rights Fund filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that two new voting laws in Montana are unconstitutional infringements on Native Americans' rights. Why it matters: Since President Biden's win, Republican state legislatures across the U.S. have sought to pass new voting restrictions, which...
Montana Stateindiancountrytoday.com

Tribes challenge new Montana laws that restrict voting rights

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Montana, and Native American Rights Fund (NARF) yesterday challenged two new Montana laws that hinder Native American participation in the state’s electoral process. The first, HB 176, ends same-day registration, which reservation voters have relied upon to cast votes in Montana since 2005....
Tennessee Statejurist.org

Tennessee governor signs bills limiting transgender rights

Tennessee’s governor has signed a slate of bills in recent days that civil rights groups say will have a discriminatory effect on transgender people. Late last week Republican governor Bill Lee signed HB 1233, the so-called Student Bathroom Bill, which denies transgender students access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. The bill also explicitly exposes schools to liability if a transgender student uses the facility that matches their gender identity and another student objects. That other student would have a private right of action to sue the school for having encountered a transgender student in that bathroom or locker room.
Congress & Courtsshethepeople.tv

US Supreme Court To limit Abortion Rights?

The US Supreme Court might consider opting for a major rollback in abortion rights. The court on Monday decided to hear the case involving a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This will pose a challenge to the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling. The...
PoliticsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
Williston, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Which ND City FIRST in State & THIRD in Country to Offer Cryptocurrency Bill Pay Option?

The City of Williston is only the third municipality in the United States to accept cryptocurrency for bill payments. The City of Williston made a big announcement for the whole state of North Dakota and the entire nation! Williston is the first North Dakota city to accept digital cryptocurrency as a form of payment for utility bills. Not only that, Finance Director, Hercules Cummings as saying that Williston is only the third municipality in the whole country to offer the service. Effective immediately, Williston residents are able to pay their utility bills with BitPay.
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

New Kentucky Laws Allow Wine Delivered Right To The Doorstep

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines Til Sold out( WTSO ), a pioneering online wine marketplace, is excited to announce its next Marathon sale. Magnum Marathon will launch on the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.The news of this sale comes shortly after WTSO began resuming its services in Kentucky. After a too-long hiatus, the retailer is now shipping customers' favorite high-quality wines directly to their doors. Now, customers are able to add large-format bottles to that list as well.
Public HealthThe News-Gazette

Just 1 Question | Did the CDC get it right on new mask guidelines?

Following up on a topic we explored Sunday, former Illinois Department of Public Health Director DR. LaMAR HASBROUCK offers his two cents on last week’s announcement from the CDC — that it’s now safe for most fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks and keeping their distance from others. The...