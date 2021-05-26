Texans Sign QB Davis Mills

The Houston Texans have added another veteran to their stable of running backs, signing former Patriots Rex Burkhead, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Burkhead, 30, will join a Texans backfield that already includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Phillip Lindsay. Johnson (a former All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016) led the Texans with 691 rushing yards while amassing 1,005 total yards and eight touchdowns. Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with Houston this offseason following an injury-marred 2020 campaign with the Ravens. Lindsay, the youngest of this group of running backs, ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons before he was asked to share a backfield with Melvin Gordon in 2020. Lindsay rushed for a career-low 502 yards during his final season with the Broncos.