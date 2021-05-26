Cancel
Texans Sign QB Davis Mills

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans have officially signed rookie quarterback Davis Mills (Twitter link via ESPN.com’s Field Yates). Per the terms of his slot, Davis will earn $5.2MM+ over the course of his four-year deal. Davis was a third-round pick, but he was the first player taken by the Texans this year. Ideally,...

NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach David Culley says QB Tyrod Taylor leads by example

The Houston Texans wanted to get the best backup quarterback in the NFL, which is why they signed Tyrod Taylor in free agency. Most knew Taylor would be filling in for three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson rather immediately as he continued his holdout with the organization amid a trade request, which later morphed into an ongoing civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault against 22 women. Now that the former 2015 Pro Bowler is the man atop the depth chart at quarterback, the Texans have a quarterback coach David Culley says has led by example throughout his career.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans WR Cooks: Rookie QB Mills 'Can Sling It'

The Houston Texans rolled the dice in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft in selecting quarterback Davis Mills out of Stanford. Mills has the potential, but lacks experience and as a prospect could go either way. But given how veteran Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoke about Mills...
NFLkmaland.com

Nebraska alum Burkhead signs with Texans

(Houston) -- University of Nebraska alum Rex Burkhead has found the latest stop in his NFL career, and it's with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Burkhead was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four years with the Bengals and spent the last four with the New England Patriots.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Ex-New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead signs with Houston Texans

June 1 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has signed with the Houston Texans. The Texans announced the signing Tuesday on social media. The team, however, didn't provide details of the agreement. Burkhead is the seventh running back on the Texans' roster, joining standout veterans Mark...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

49ers Sign WR Andy Jones, Release QB Josh Johnson and TE Daniel Helm

The 49ers have finally acquired a Jones at wide receiver. It just isn't the one fans will get excited about or rush to buy a jersey of. The 49ers signed wide receiver Andy Jones, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones is a 2-year pro having actively last played in 2018 with the Lions and spending time with the Dolphins in 2019. He has 11 career catches with 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jones is nothing more than a roster filler who will not make it past training camp. His acquisition has no impact on any bigger picture roster moves like a trade for Julio Jones.
NFLNBC Sports

Mac Jones' 'swag' among early positive signs for Pats QB

It will be a while before we find out if Mac Jones can be a successful NFL quarterback. But apparently he's carrying himself like one. The New England Patriots' No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been working with his new teammates in a group setting for the first time this week during organized team activities, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he sees from the rookie.
NFLchatsports.com

Texans pushing for running back competition by signing Rex Burkhead

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports. In a move reported by ESPN, the Texans are bringing aboard Rex Burkhead to compete with an already crowded running back depth chart. When you’re a team like the Houston Texans, facing what promises to be...
NFLRealGM

Texans Sign Rex Burkhead To One-Year Deal

The Houston Texans have signed Rex Burkhead to a one-year contract. Burkhead spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots as a spell back and pass catcher out of the backfield. Nick Caserio, in his first offseason with the Texans, came over from the Patriots.
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign WR C.J. Saunders, Waive QB/TE Tommy Stevens

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent wide receiver, C.J. Saunders. Saunders walked on at Ohio State initially to play cornerback but flipped to the other side of the ball to play receiver where he eventually earned a scholarship. In 16 games played, Saunders reeled in 27 receptions for 294 yards and one touchdown. After being named a team captain, Saunders missed the entire 2019 season due to a knee injury and was not granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He went undrafted in 2020 but did work with the Atlanta Falcons during rookie minicamp. After not sticking with the Falcons, Saunders returned to Ohio State to serve as a grad assistant on the coaching staff.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans sign Rex Burkhead: Former Patriot joins veteran-laden running back unit, per report

The Houston Texans have added another veteran to their stable of running backs, signing former Patriots Rex Burkhead, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Burkhead, 30, will join a Texans backfield that already includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Phillip Lindsay. Johnson (a former All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016) led the Texans with 691 rushing yards while amassing 1,005 total yards and eight touchdowns. Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with Houston this offseason following an injury-marred 2020 campaign with the Ravens. Lindsay, the youngest of this group of running backs, ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons before he was asked to share a backfield with Melvin Gordon in 2020. Lindsay rushed for a career-low 502 yards during his final season with the Broncos.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Tyrod Taylor meets with media, sure sounds like Texans' Week 1 starting QB

If you look at the Texans roster, Deshaun Watson is still right there between Kahale Warring and Jon Weeks, but it sounds like he might as well not be there at all. On Thursday, new Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor talked to the media for the first time since signing with the Texans, and it sure sounded like he considers himself the Week 1 starter.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Texans Wanted Kellen Mond At No. 67?

The Texans just drafted Davis Mills in the third-round, giving them some quarterback insurance as they wait for the Deshaun Watson saga to play out. Tyrod Taylor is also on the roster, but if Watson ends up traded or suspended it seems like there’s a good chance the rookie from Stanford makes some starts. New head coach David Culley recently raved about Mills, but as it turns out it sounds like the Texans originally had their eye on a different signal-caller. Houston was planning to take Texas A&M passer Kellen Mond at 67 before the Vikings nabbed him at 66, Mond’s father Kevin told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

'24 QB Jadyn Davis shines at Steve Clarkson QB Retreat

Just how good was Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge quarterback Jadyn Davis at last weekend's Steve Clarkson QB Retreat? At a camp filled with talented upperclassmen, the standout freshman was on the short list when talking about who impressed us the most. Davis isn't just very talented, he's poised and...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Cris Collinsworth: Ezekiel Elliott is 'poster child' for why running game is more about OL than RB

You don't sign the largest total value contract among all running backs — for a whopping $90 million — unless you're something special. You aren't named to three Pro Bowl rosters in your first five seasons unless you've got a lot of talent. You don't rush for 6,384 yards in your first five years, a top-15 total in NFL history across that span, unless you can really impress with your speed, vision, power and all the other desirable traits of a star running back.
NFLchatsports.com

Texans news: Davis Mills must turn to Tyrod Taylor for a mentor

The Houston Texans could soon be looking at rookie quarterback Davis Mills as a starter, and veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is a perfect mentor. Amid all the drama and headaches the Houston Texans have endured this season, one potentially good storyline that could play itself out this season is the maturation of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, Houston’s third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Stanford.
College SportsKPLC TV

LSU transfer Domonique Davis signs with Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Ms. (KPLC) - Former DeRidder Lady Dragon Domonique Davis has signed with Southern Mississippi after leaving the LSU program last week. USM announced her signing on its Twitter page Thursday. Davis, a four-star out of high school, found her way into the starting lineup seven times this past season...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Officially Signs Rookie Deal With Buccaneers

Today, former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially inked a deal, his rookie contract. The four-year deal will be worth $5.545M with a $1.385M signing bonus for the former Heisman Trophy finalist. The Buccaneers began its mandatory minicamp today, and it would be the first time Trask and his new teammate, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would see the field at the same time this offseason.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Bucs Sign Second-Round QB Kyle Trask

It’s a four-year pact worth $5.535MM with a signing bonus of $1.385MM for the Florida product. The move comes right as the Bucs are starting their mandatory minicamp. It’s a welcome development for the most recent 64th pick, as he’ll need to focus on all the practice time he can get as a backup quarterback not likely to see the regular season field anytime soon.