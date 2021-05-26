newsbreak-logo
UNH: 10 Percent of PFAS in Great Bay From Wastewater Facilities

By Kimberley Haas
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 5 days ago
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire say roughly 10 percent of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals present in Great Bay can be traced back to wastewater facilities. This was discovered after the researchers conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that PFAS ends up...

