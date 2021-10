Bobby Joe Pope, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant on three different occasions. Police said that the first buy came on April 1 at a location on Hull Street. The next buy came on August 12th at a location on Clearview Circle, and the third buy came on September 10th at an unidentified location.

ROME, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO