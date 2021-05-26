Enfield Village Board Approves Raises Among Other Business Tuesday Night

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Williston Park will hold a public hearing as follows:. 730 Willis Avenue Williston Park, NY SUBJECT: To consider an Application filed by Tea Machi LLC d/b/a Tea Magic for a Special Exception under Williston Park Zoning Code §230-8(A)(2)(a), Business District, to operate a business in the preparation and sale of bubble tea, smoothie, slushy, ice cream and desserts, coffee, tea etc. at the premises known as 74 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, New York 11596, also known as section 9, Block 202, Lot 325 of the Municipal Tax Roll. Applicant is the Lessee of the subject premises. All Interested parties may hear and be heard at the aforesaid time and place. All documents regarding said application can be reviewed during the normal business hours of the Building Department.