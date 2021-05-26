Cancel
Politics

Enfield Village Board Approves Raises Among Other Business Tuesday Night

By Jc Tinsley
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Enfield Village Board met last night a week later than usual due to Mayor Tom Harbour attending his granddaughter’s graduation. Scott Mareing was there and has this report…. Tom Harbour was sworn in a Village President, Deborah Stone was sworn in as Village Clerk, Ashlyn Carter as Treasurer and...

