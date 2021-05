Samuel E. Wright, who famously voiced Sebastian the crab in Disney’s 1989 animated musical film The Little Mermaid, has died at the age of 74. Wright’s death was announced by the town of Montgomery, New York, where the actor resided. “Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory,” a post on the town’s Facebook page reads. “Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”