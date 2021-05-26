A ‘large’ new Overwatch feature will be announced soon, possibly ‘really soon’

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a groundbreaking release in 1998. A world of Hyrule’s scale and vibrancy had never been seen before in the gaming sphere. Mechanics like lock-on targeting and context-sensitive actions were simultaneously pioneered and perfected, with these industry standard interactions appearing mostly unchanged in many modern games. With as many new ideas that get introduced in gaming trend-setters like Ocarina of Time, many more get left on the cutting room floor. Giles Goddard, known for his visual work on Nintendo classics like Star Fox and Super Mario 64, revealed in a recent interview that some familiar Portal-style technology may not have originated in the Aperture Science laboratories as many assume.