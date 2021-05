Knox Public Health is seeking a Facility/Maintenance Technician to complete needed repairs and improvements; building and grounds alterations, renovations and construction; make repairs of any faulty conditions in equipment, buildings, and grounds; responsible for the physical condition of the buildings and grounds; periodically inspect and incorporate preventive measures to the buildings and grounds, which includes roofs, sidewalks, parking lots, etc; confer with appointed authority to determine conditions, the scope of work to be performed and assist with the preparation of cost estimates when needed. The Facility/Maintenance Technician will be responsible for all facets of maintenance of all Knox Public Health facilities including the grounds, buildings, equipment, and vehicles.