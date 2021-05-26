More Details Released on Arrest of Allen Monday Afternoon

A deeper look into the arrest of 42 year old Joseph Allen of rural Carmi Monday afternoon reveals what it took to bring the man into custody. Allen was arrested around 1:30pm, but he didn’t go willingly according to authorities. Carmi Police say they observed Allen westbound on Oak Street when they realized the plates didn’t match the vehicle Allen was driving and attempted to pull him over in the Gospel and Gifts parking area. Allen allegedly changed his mind as he turned and headed eastbound finally stopping after turning onto Sixth Street. By then, other officers converged and even though Allen tried to drive off again, he was met by additional vehicles able to block his path. Allen remained non compliant according to law enforcement and attempted to lock himself inside the vehicle. Officers eventually were able to gain access and he was doused with pepper spray. Once taken to jail, Allen remained uncooperative officers say and he made threats specifically to the arresting officer stating he intended to kill the officer when released. In total, Allen faces 6 new charges including Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Felony Driving While License Revoked, Possession of Meth (4.39 grams), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Use of Property, and Threatening a Public Official. Aside from the handful plus of new violations, he was wanted on Failure to Appear warrants out of both White and Saline Counties. $7,000 alone is the bond on the warrants for Allen. He was in court yesterday for a first appearance and has a status hearing scheduled for 10am today in front of Judge Webb here in White County.