Kenosha, WI

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department honors firefighter who died last month with ceremony at Fire Station No. 1

By Deneen Smith
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a traditional line-of-duty death ceremony at Kenosha Fire Station No. 1, Kenosha firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to their colleague Samuel Wenger, who died April 28. Wenger was 14-year veteran of the department, a firefighter and EMT working at the end of his career as an an apparatus operator — or driver — for the Med 1 ambulance based at Fire Station No. 1, 2210 52nd St.

