BLOG: World Championship Recap, May 26

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharangovich, prospect Power pick up assists for their clubs in Day 6 of World Championship play. Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich picked up an assist, his third point in four games, for Belarus, but his team suffered a loss. Top-5 2021 NHL draft prospect Owen Power notched two helpers for Canada in a winning effort. For more details on Day 6 of the IIHF World Championship read below.

www.nhl.com
