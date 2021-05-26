newsbreak-logo
Burleigh County, ND

Embrace DUI Checkpoints Here In ND – They Save Lives.

96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 5 days ago
Rockin'Rick wrote an article this morning on our sister station US 103.3. A sobriety checkpoint has been announced SOMEWHERE this Friday in Burleigh County, between the hours of 7 pm and 9 pm. That's all we know. A long 3 day weekend (Memorial Day) is just ahead, and unfortunately - people will head out to the river, drink way too much, make a bad decision, and get behind the wheel. I wish we had a roadblock EVERY night. There are many people I know who feel that DUI checkpoints are unconstitutional. I read some comments just the other day on Facebook that floored me. "These so-called checkpoints are simple intrusions designed to trap us all - gives the police a chance to deliver more harassment" Kyle in Mandan said. Another lady here in Bismarck tried to vent - saying that the police are "violating her 4th amendment rights". Not sure what that right is? Here it is from constitutioncenter.org.

96-5 The Fox

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

