‘There’s no running from that’: Derek Falvey hoping Twins recover from slow start

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard. It's a Day Baseball Day! With so many games happening in the afternoon, DraftKings has turned the main slate into an afternoon slate. There's nothing quite like day baseball, but we should also be prepared for some players who played extra innings yesterday or had a late finish to sit during the day games today, which means there's an opportunity for added value. The slate is littered with strong pitching options at the top like Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, and even, gasp, Danny Duffy. If you're going to want to pay up for any of those guys or even Nathan Eovaldi against the Tigers, you're going to need to find value pieces elsewhere.