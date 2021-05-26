‘There’s no running from that’: Derek Falvey hoping Twins recover from slow start
MINNEAPOLIS - There’s no way to get around it, the Minnesota Twins are off to a slower start than anyone in the organization and fans expected. Nine days ago, the Twins lost to the Chicago White Sox 16-4 and had the worst record in Major League Baseball at 13-26. They’ve gone 7-3 since after Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, but there’s still a long way to go to recover from a disastrous start and get back into contention in the American League Central Division.www.fox9.com