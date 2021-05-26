newsbreak-logo
Olmsted County remains among top in the state for vaccination rates

By Jessica Bringe
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - While Minnesota continues to be a top performer in vaccination rates Olmsted County remains in the top two counties across the state with Rochester doing even better. In Olmsted County, 76% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Then, 93%...

