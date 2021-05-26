Squirrel Flower Shares New Song “Flames and Flat Tires”: Stream

Squirrel Flower has shared the new song “Flames and Flat Tires”. It’s the latest preview of her upcoming album Planet (i), which drops June 25th on Polyvinyl Records. Here, the artist born Ella Williams compares her body to a car that’s coming apart, with the fiery blowouts of the title representing a commitment to personal growth at any cost. “This car won’t drive the way I want,” she says in the opening lines, “Busted engine or busted lung.” The song begins with a ruminative bass, and as the imagery grows more violent, the track swells with propulsive percussion and layers of guitars. She sings: “Firestorms busted both my headlights/ But I’m getting back on track soon enough/ And you better watch out for me!”