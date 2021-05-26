How to Use Facebook as Part of Your B2B Social Media Strategy?

Here, I want to define data strategy in simple words, and help you create one for your organization. In recent years, data has become a strategic resource for companies, and every company must create a data strategy to not lose the game to its competitors. The main question is how? To answer, you have to, first, understand what data strategy is. Then, you must create a plan tailored to your organization knowing the limitations and capabilities. In short, a data strategy has three essential pillars: (1) Value, (2) Collection, and (3) Architecture. Data strategy does have other aspects which I do not touch on in this article. If you fail in any of these pillars, you can not meet your expectations.