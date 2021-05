On Friday, April 30, 2021, around 6:50 A.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey Bryan, a 31- year-old male from Warwick, Georgia. Bryan is charged with burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving while license suspended or revoked, entering auto, and numerous traffic violations. Additional charges are pending on an unrelated case. Bryan is also wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant from Worth County.