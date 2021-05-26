newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, TN

Free Dabs! Event @ Dark Fired Vapors Sat. May 29th, Come Sample Them All On Us!

smokeybarn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Dark Fired Vapors in Springfield having a FREE Dab Event and you’re invited. WHERE: Located at 801A Memorial Blvd, Springfield, TN Dark Fired Vapors is easy to find. Co-hosted by Two Tours with their amazing Delta-8 concentrates. Come in and have a Dab of any strain for FREE!!!! There will be multiple drawings for free DFV apparel, and as usual, our products will be displayed. 21+ bring your ID.

smokeybarn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Springfield, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dab#Free Parking#Tn Dark Fired#Dfv#Dab Lounge#Llc#Covid#Cdc#World#Free Dabs#Tables#Dab Tools#Cannabis Flower#801a Memorial Blvd#Masks#E Liquids#Tours#Photo Album#Interesting Antiques#Stools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Vaccine events may be coming to your neighborhood

The days of large mass vaccine events appear to be waning, replaced with smaller scale versions to reach people in underserved neighborhoods. On Wednesday, May 23, 2021, the St. Louis County Department of Health held such an event at the Lewis & Clark branch of the county library. It offered shots, free books and a visit by the St. Louis Metro Market, a produce store in a bus.
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Beach Ottumwa to open May 29th

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It won’t be long before the kids out of school for summer. They’ll be looking for something fun to do. Beach Ottumwa will be open for the season starting May 29th at Noon. It will be open every day (weather permitting) from Noon until 8 pm...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

May 28th & 29th Fri & Sat 9am - 3pm

May 28th & 29th Fri & Sat 9am - 3pm 7471 E. 30 3/4 Rd CADILLAC Just North of Meijer turn at Shampoochies (Haring Rd) Construction materials, tools, patio chairs, smoker, grill, tractor with snowblower, women's and girl's clothing, household items and many more miscellaneous items.
Bradenton, FLBradenton Herald

Need to shred old documents? Free event coming to Bradenton this weekend

Piles of unneeded old documents not only create clutter, but they can pose a security risk if they contain sensitive personal information. On the other hand, professional shredding services can be costly. A community fundraiser this Saturday in Bradenton will offer a chance to get those documents shredded for free.
Waller, TXkwhi.com

TRI-COUNTY VFD THUNDER BASH MAY 29TH

The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department invites the public to its first ever Thunder Bash. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 29th starting at 10 a.m. at the Texas Thunder Saloon, located north of Waller at 29460 FM 1488. Some of the activities planned include live music, live and silent...
Athens News Courier

Sat. 29th & Sun. 30th Daylight...

Daylight-? Beside Bob's Quick Mart. Clothes-all ages/sizes, all kinds of toys, dishes/glassware, collectible farm/tractors, drumset, small propane heaters,misc.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Relocating to Williamson County: An Insider’s Guide

Williamson County, TN, just a few miles south of Nashville, gives you easy access to the city while offering enough so that you don’t ever have to leave! The perks of a large metropolis with the Southern gentility of smaller towns, it’s no surprise this metro area is in the top 25 of both places to live and to retire. Whether you already have a plan to move to Williamson County or are considering the change and want to know more, the team at Warren Bradley Partners is happy to give you an insider’s guide to all the reasons why Williamson County is such an idyllic place to move.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

The Old Fashioned Soda Parlor At Thomas Drugs In Tennessee Is Worth A Trip From Any Corner Of The State

One of the most incredible aspects of the Volunteer State is its deep history. It’s a state that has seen war, surplus, and seasons of poverty, a state that has experienced its fair share of natural disasters and shared joy. Still, it’s the incredible fortitude of the locals that maintains that famous Tennessee kindness and […] The post The Old Fashioned Soda Parlor At Thomas Drugs In Tennessee Is Worth A Trip From Any Corner Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StateWREG

‘Fearing the worst, hoping for the best,’ Middle Tennessee woman with disabilities missing for 48 days

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are fearing the worst for a missing woman with disabilities in Humphreys County. Janie Malady has been missing for 48 days. The 27-year-old was last seen walking down Porch Reed Road just outside of Waverly on April 10. Investigators say it was around 3 in the afternoon and some two hours later her cellphone terminated communication in the same area.
Healthabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Free samples are back at Costco, a look at movies coming out this summer and more!

CNN– Kroger is planning to give out millions of dollars, and free groceries, in an effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday, Kroger Health announced it is giving away five $1,000,000 payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year. The campaign will start next week and provide vaccinated individuals, including customers and associates, the opportunity to win the prizes. So far, Kroger Health has distributed more than 4.6 million vaccines.
Grocery & Supermaketwbrz.com

Free samples return to Costco

It is a commonly held belief that the seemingly 'little things' in life make existence more enjoyable. For many, the ability to indulge in free samples of food at one's favorite grocery store was one such pre-pandemic 'little thing.'. Though the COVID-19 health crisis may not be in our rear...
Hobbiesbroadlandshoa.org

Pools Open Saturday, May 29th!

READ! If you registered in Cellbadge last year and submitted your photos, you do not need to do anything but provide your name or address to the lifeguards to enter the pools. Registration is only done ONCE!. All three pools will operate at normal capacity with regular hours, access to...
Cookeville, TNuppercumberlandreporter.com

Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Cookeville

Cookeville, TN – The Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on South Jefferson Avenue on May 28, 2021. The Cookeville Police Department encourages everyone not to operate a vehicle if alcohol has been consumed. If alcohol will be consumed, plan ahead of time to have a designated sober driver. Please drive safely and buckle your seatbelt.
Columbia, TNColumbia Daily Herald

'A catharsis': MuleFest draws thousands for family fun, music and a reset for 2021

Country music star Trace Adkins performed before thousands in downtown Columbia on Friday, singing hits and honoring veterans during Memorial Day weekend. Spectators pulled up lawn chairs in front of the main stage at East 7th and Woodland Street to hear Adkins kick off the first night of the inaugural two-day MuleFest, an event that brought music, food, authentic goods and fun after a year away from big crowds.