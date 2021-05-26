newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in St. Andrews, the town where they first met at university.

www.corydontimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#St Andrews#Uk#Cambridge University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved by tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “incredibly moved” by the tributes they’ve received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple admitted they and their children, Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, all miss their “much loved” relative Prince Philip – who died aged 99 from natural causes last month – but have greatly appreciated the “thoughtful” messages of condolence they’ve been sent by supporters.
U.K.zapgossip.com

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit university where they first met

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going on a royal tour of Scotland and their trip will include a visit to the university where they first met. The trip which starts today (21.05.21) has been billed by Kensington Place as “a trip down memory lane” and will see Prince William and Duchess Catherine – formerly known as Kate Middleton – drop in on the University of St Andrews, 20 years after they first started dating while both were studying there in 2001.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duchess of Cambridge is a spice girl, says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge joked that the Duchess of Cambridge “likes a bit of spice” as they attended an event in Edinburgh to help prepare food for vulnerable families. The pair are currently on a royal tour to Scotland and paid a visit to Sikh Sanjog, which was established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, and provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.
TennisVogue

14 Of The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Best Girl Next Door Moments

During her decade in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wardrobe has come to be defined by Alexander McQueen formalwear, frequent nods to the British high street and homegrown talent, and most recently, something of a love affair with Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses. But despite the whirlwind of public engagements, foreign tours and black-tie galas that is royal life, Kate often appears happiest in casual gear – whether she’s going head-to-head with husband Prince William in a boat race, or yomping across a Norfolk field in her Barbour coat and the flat Penelope Chilvers boots she’s had since her early twenties.
HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for shot

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger residents. The 39-year-old wife of Prince William formerly known as Kate Middleton received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed.
U.K.Observer

Prince William and Kate Are Back in the College Town Where They First Met

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been traveling around Scotland on a mini royal tour, and now they’ve made their way to the college town where their relationship first began. Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting St. Andrews today, where they met at university 20 years ago. Prince...
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children miss Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Beauty & FashionVogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Does Easy Tailoring For A Trip To Orkney

Easy tailored trousers are spring 2021’s post-lockdown wardrobe solution for A-listers including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lawrence. And the Duchess of Cambridge, it turns out. Kate, who has joined husband Prince William on his royal tour of Scotland, chose a pair of high-waisted camel trousers for a visit to the island of Orkney.