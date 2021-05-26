Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going on a royal tour of Scotland and their trip will include a visit to the university where they first met. The trip which starts today (21.05.21) has been billed by Kensington Place as “a trip down memory lane” and will see Prince William and Duchess Catherine – formerly known as Kate Middleton – drop in on the University of St Andrews, 20 years after they first started dating while both were studying there in 2001.