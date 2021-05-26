Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

May might as well be Star Wars month since May the Fourth has become a universal celebration. And doubly so now that Disney+ is giving fans another chance to revisit the franchise with Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiering last week. In 2019, we bid farewell to the Skywalkers with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we’re still months away from the return of the next live-action property in the galaxy far, far away. Which is why this animated show, and its predecessors, are the perfect avenue to enjoy the franchise.