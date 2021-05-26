newsbreak-logo
Alabama Newscenter — Birmingham Promise Announces $8 Million in Corporate Gifts to Support Students

By Alabama News Center
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama corporations have pledged $8 million to Birmingham Promise in support of college scholarships and education services. Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham Promise Inc. Executive Director Rachel Harmon announced the gifts Tuesday. They include the largest private donation to Birmingham Promise to date: a $5 million commitment from Vulcan Value Partners, a Birmingham-based investment management firm.

