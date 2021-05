Milwaukee Brewers vs Washington Nationals 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals will meet at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The Brewers won two of their four meetings with the San Diego Padres in their previous game series. The team claimed victory in its recent match to a score of 6-5. Daniel Robertson scored the first point in the 5th inning. Omar Narvaez made the winning point in the 10th inning. Bradley walked off in the 10th inning for Milwaukee. The team delivered 6 runs, 9 hits, and 5 RBIs during the game. Milwaukee ranks 3rd in the NL Central standings with a record of 25-25.