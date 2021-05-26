Christian-Mullins next Lady Devil up

Russell coach Tiffany Perry, center, and assistant Kacie Christian-Mullins instruct the Lady Devils during a timeout. James Collier | For The Daily Independent

Russell's region volleyball championship last fall was particularly meaningful to its new coach.

Kacie Christian-Mullins, an assistant to Tiffany Perry the last seven years, played with Perry in high school, and Russell went to the state tournament every season they wore Lady Devils maroon and gold.

Russell hadn't been back in eight years, until last season. The Lady Devils went on to the state quarterfinals for the first time since Perry's senior year -- a season after Christian-Mullins matriculated.

Russell celebrated a region title in Olive Hill, claimed a semi-state win at home and participated in the state round of eight in Winchester.

"It was fantastic," Christian-Mullins said of the run. "That was my and Tiffany's goal the whole time, because we were region champions every year that we played together, so to have these girls get to experience that, it was special. And now they know how it feels and they're hungry for more. That's our goal again this year. That's always what we want to end with."

Christian-Mullins will be running the show this time. She took over as the Lady Devils' coach after Perry resigned.

"I'm super excited," Christian-Mullins said. "I've coached with Tiffany. We had seven years together. Really sad to see her go, she's one of my best friends outside of volleyball, so I'm gonna miss her, but I'm excited to take over a program that she left in really good standing."

Christian-Mullins, a 2008 Russell alumna, admits to "definitely a bit of nerves going on" as she inherits top spot on the bench at her alma mater, but that's outweighed by pleasant anticipation.

"There's high expectations for the program this year," Christian-Mullins said. "I'm obviously gonna keep a lot of the things the same that we've done over the years, but I also want to put my spin on some things that are special to me.

"I have a lot of hope in these girls and they're a great group. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls coming in as juniors and seniors this year. I think they'll be great."

Christian-Mullins is thankful COVID-19-related restrictions have begun to recede as she gets her feet wet as a varsity head coach.

"Last year, we were broken up into such small groups for conditioning and open gym, and this year, we're already getting to condition and run those open gyms all together," she said, "so it's really nice to have the girls be able to stay together and really mesh and work on team chemistry before we start, really, practice."

Christian-Mullins cracked that, on Perry's staff, the Lady Devils "called her the good cop and me the bad cop." Perry is confident Christian-Mullins will adapt to the new role.

"We really grew close," Perry said. "She brings drive, and I think that everything that she is will be a great asset to this team. They already know her, so it's not going to be a hard transition because they know she expects a lot."

Outgoing Russell athletic director Joe Bryan shares the feeling, calling Christian-Mullins "good hands" to take over the program.

Christian-Mullins, 30, holds a degree in cardiac sonography. She is married to Elijah Mullins. They have two sons, Landon and Ryker, and a daughter, Gwen.

