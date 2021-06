US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington DC-based Government agency which was brought into being to prevent market manipulation following a 1929 Wall Street crash, has been brewing off new measures alongside legislations to protect investors from a worrisome uptick in SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) or blank-check companies’ joyful ride to raise capitals, the US SEC’s new chair Gary Gensler has been set to tell the US lawmakers, a draft document seen by a press agency reporter had unveiled later last week.