The leading crypto asset bitcoin has seen its value drop more than 53% from its all-time high above the $64k handle, sliding to a low of $30k on May 19. While bitcoin is still down 25% during the last 30 days, it’s hard to forecast where bitcoin’s value is going from here. Although a number of people leverage indicators like the Golden Ratio Multiplier, Fibonacci sequence, logarithmic growth curves, and tools such as the infamous stock-to-flow (S2F) price model to predict future bitcoin valuations.