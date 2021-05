General Motors (GM) has been one of the big proponents of electrification. So much so that it is even making an electric Moon Rover for NASA. This rover will be operated by the Artemis astronauts who will explore the Moon. This is not the first time General Motors is developing technology for the Moon. It had created the inertial guidance and navigation systems for the entire Apollo programme including the first moon landing in 1969. GM even helped develop the electric lunar roving vehicle that was used on the Apollo missions 15-17. Lockheed Martin is also involved as it is a huge US defence contractor alongside having a huge role in NASA missions. Both GM and Lockheed Martin are working in tandem for the Artemis program which will launch in 2024 - as they will provide their previous experience to explore the Moon.