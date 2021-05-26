newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple is Headhunting a Business Development Manager With Experience in Cryptocurrencies

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Apple is moving forward with its plans to adopt cryptocurrencies. The giant is now seeking experts from the fintech world, including cryptocurrencies. In a recent job post, the company is now looking for a Business Development Manager for “Alternative Payments” —with experience in several fields, including cryptocurrencies. The...

cryptopotato.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headhunting#Digital Technologies#Financial Products#Emerging Technologies#Business People#Wpc#Apple Wallets#Commerce#Cryptopotato#Ada#Israeli#Fiat#Usdt#Btc#Binance Futures#Turn Cryptocurrencies#Apple Pay Users#Apple Devices#Fintech Products#Financial Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businessnfcw.com

Apple eyes alternative payments with new business development role

Apple is seeking to recruit a business development manager to research and form partnerships with “strategic alternative payment providers”, launch “new programs” and contribute to “business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services”, a job advertisement posted by the company reveals. The advert states...
SoftwareeSchool Online

LenelS2 Extends Touchless Visitor Management Experience

New Splan Distribution Agreement Provides Streamlined Deployments. PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 27, 2021 – LenelS2 today announced a North America distribution agreement with its OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP) partner, Splan, a next-generation visitor check-in software solutions company. The agreement enables LenelS2 and its value-added reseller network to provide a more comprehensive touchless building access experience that includes visitor management. Splan’s visitor management solution integrates with LenelS2’s market-leading OnGuard® and NetBox™ systems as well as BlueDiamond™ mobile credentials to more fully realize Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program. LenelS2, the global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.
Businessmarinelink.com

Furuno USA Hires Bozzelle As Commercial Business Development Manager

Furuno USA said it has hired John Bozzelle as commercial business development manager, based in Jean Laffite, La. Bozzelle will be tasked with establishing and developing business relationships with Furuno dealers and commercial ship owners, operators and builders around the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard to promote the Furuno product line.
Softwarelifewire.com

Developer Discovers Vulnerability in Apple M1 Chip devices

Apple devices with the new M1 CPU have a vulnerability that can cause two or more malicious apps to share information with each other. According to Tom’s Hardware, the flaw can create a covert channel—a communication channel that can be exploited to transfer information in a way that violates security policy. In doing so, malicious apps can share data without being easily detected.
Businesscryptopolitan.com

Apple contemplates cryptocurrency use

• Apple Pay could incorporate payment in cryptocurrencies. • Amazon, Uber, and Starbucks accept payments in cryptocurrencies. A job announcement by Apple kicked off the crypto rumors in the week. Crypto enthusiasts have suggested that the tech monster might be planning to work with cryptocurrencies. If the speculations are correct, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can increase their value and trust.
MarketsZacks.com

What the Future Holds for the Attractive Cryptocurrency Market

Cryptocurrencies have rapidly garnered popularity over the past few years as a form of digital currency that can be used for online transactions, leading their prices to skyrocket. However, on May 19, cryptocurrency prices hit a bump following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk where he said that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency, as a form of payment due to the increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions. Moreover, the Chinese government banned financial institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.
BusinessNASDAQ

Here's Why Apple May Embrace Cryptocurrency

A recent job posting indicates Apple (AAPL) is serious about cryptocurrency. An entry into cryptocurrency would be a huge turnaround for Apple. Back in 2013, Apple removed all Bitcoin (BTC) transaction apps that included Coinbase, and the app was not back online until seven months later. Now, the new role...
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple Developer Forums Get New Features

Apple has announced some improvements to its Developer Forums including tags, image upload, comments, and more. The Apple Developer Forums offer a trusted space to find answers, ask questions, and share thoughts on a variety of code-level topics with fellow developers and Apple engineers. New features now make it even easier to keep track of activity, search for content, post replies, and more.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Apple job posting points to alternative payment ambitions

Apple is looking for an expert in the payment industry's hottest segments in anticipation of partnerships in point of sale credit, digital wallets, faster payments and cryptocurrency. The recruitment ad is for a business development manager who will lead alternative payment partnerships, including search, screening, negotiation and management. Apple has...
Businessu.today

Ripple Partner Ria Money Transfer Teams Up with Leading Payment Platform Mooney

A leading company for transnational remittances, Ria Money Transfer—a Ripple customer and a Euronet Worldwide subsidiary—spreads the word about a partnership with leading company Mooney, as mentioned in a recently published press release. Mooney is one of the leading companies in Italy that combines banking and payment services. Ria Money...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

HeadHunter Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22. Revenue of $37,530,000 up by 46.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,350,000. Guidance. The...
Technologytechnewstube.com

Apple Improves Developers Forum Ahead of WWDC

Ahead of the second all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference kicking off on June 7, Apple today updated its Developers Forum with several new features that aim to make it easier for developers to filter different tags and keep up-to-date on topics that they care about. Before last year's WWDC, Apple…
Businessinvesting.com

Is Apple Gearing Up to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space?

Is Apple Gearing Up to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space?. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted a job listing for BDM who has experience working with crypto. The qualification includes in-depth knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem. Apple finds its new way to bring crypto into its ecosystem. Apple recently posted a job listing...
Softwarebigeasymagazine.com

Manage Your Business With an Inventory Software

At this time, managing your own business full-time can be a demanding job, you need to be able to stay on top of everything that goes on in your business, from day-to-day operations to managing cash flow and allocating resources and to tracking your inventory and making sure that you have enough inventory to maintain your operation and production. All of these can be challenging and which is why business solutions programs have been developed by software developers across the globe. In the past, businesses had to hire a lot of employees to make sure that things get done and someone is overseeing the different aspects of the business. However, hiring more employees is costly and with the dire times that we are experiencing due to the pandemic, this option is not as feasible. Thus, one of the solutions that business owners can take to help manage their business is inventory software. In every business, the largest part of the resources of the company is tied to its inventory, and if the inventory is not moving fast enough, then the resources become stagnant and unproductive. Thus, one needs to figure out which supplies are needed so that purchasing them regularly can be prioritized and which ones are dead-ends, those that do not move at all as it means that the capital used to purchase the said supply is unmoving and unprofitable. To grow your business, you would not want to run out of the most used and profitable materials and you would not want to stock up on materials that are unmoving. In this case, inventory software would help you get that information and so much more, to help you grow your business to new heights and maybe see a bit more profit than you ever had before.
Marketsthepaypers.com

LGIM launches ETF for digital payments

UK-based asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced the launch of the L&G Digital Payments ETF (‘the Fund’), which offers investors exposure to digital payment technology’s growth potential. The new fund invests in companies active in the digital payments value chain with a minimum free float market...