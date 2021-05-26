Best Cryptos to Own in the Corporate Treasury

Cryptocurrencies as a whole have been making a lot of noise recently, thanks to their explosive rise in value. But what are they, and why would you want to get involved?. A corporate treasury is a set of funds that corporations hold — these usually include money saved by the company for important investments that can’t be put off more than 1 month. With this new market available, it’s time to think about how you might want to use cryptocurrency as part of your company. Whether you’re looking for an investment opportunity or using it as a means for faster payments between departments, there are many benefits to investing in cryptocurrencies right now.