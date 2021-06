When considering revitalizing an aging downtown, a new parking garage might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s what the city of Ontario is building at the corner of Lemon Avenue and C Street at a cost of $10 million. The parking structure will go hand-in-hand with a 158-unit apartment-plus-retail building planned for C Street and Euclid Avenue, providing new, downtown residents a place to park and comfortability with walking through downtown stores and eateries, explained Jennifer McLain Hiramoto, economic development director.