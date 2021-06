From a business standpoint, it seems odd that Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays. According to Insider, keeping the chain closed on Sundays has the potential to cost the business over $1 billion annually, despite giving owners and employees a chance to rest for a day a week, while creating a sense of urgency in consumers that gets them buying more chicken on Saturday. This unique weekly break has come to define the chicken empire and opened the doors to a pointed jab from a local McDonald's.