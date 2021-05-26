Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Electric Truck Battle Is Heating Up; Tesla's (TSLA) First to Market Advantage Seems to be Holding

By Martin Tillier
NASDAQ
 16 days ago

When Tesla (TSLA) in 2019 unveiled the "Cybertruck," an all-electric pickup truck, it looked as if they had gotten a jump on their rivals in that field. At that point there were only rumors of competitors’ models, and if you wanted to order an electric truck, it was Tesla or nothing. Now with GM (GM) releasing the Hummer EV and Ford (F) taking orders for the F150 Lightning, the market is looking a bit more crowded.

www.nasdaq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Electric Car#Tsla#Pickup Trucks#Gm#The Hummer Ev#F150#Chevy#Dodge#Nasdaq Inc#Electric Truck Buyers#Electric Models#Self Declared Tesla Fans#Market#Traditional Truck Buyers#Heating#Traditional Car Companies#Sedans#Company#Gas Guzzling Pickups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Oil higher pre-OPEC, Tesla (TSLA Stock) reveals the fastest car ever [Video]

Crude oil pushes higher on expectation of further relaxation in OPEC+ production cut regime. But appetite in energy stocks remain subdues on rising environmental pressures. FTSE 100 is well-positioned to benefit from the global reflation trade, though I don’t expect a sizeable portfolio reshuffle before Friday’s US jobs report. Amazon and Apple test important support, Tesla could extend gains as Elon Musk claims he’s built the fastest car ever.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SEC Told Tesla (TSLA) It Failed to Oversee Musk's Tweets: WSJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) boss Elon Musk flouted its court orders in 2019 and 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. The regulator...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EV Market Heats Up: Who Are Tesla's Biggest Competitors?

Tesla may have reaped the benefits of bitcoin investments and a soaring stock price in 2020, but the future may not be so kind as competitors close in. Facing new domestic challengers in China and old automotive manufacturers with new EV interests in North America and Europe, Tesla’s future is anything but certain.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Tracking Tesla’s Job Postings — Tesla’s 2021 Focus Seems To Be On China (Charts & Graphs)

Snow Bull Capital, a Boston-based hedge fund that invests in the green tech space, has developed a massive database that tracks the job postings of different companies. One of those companies is Tesla. Normally, Snow Bull keeps this information proprietary, but due to the fact that Tesla’s hiring sprees are already tracked a bit, the hedge fund decided to share its information on Tesla’s 2020–2021 job posting database with the public — and they gave CleanTechnica a first look.
Ontario, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Tesla teams up with Ontario to bring 17 electric vehicle chargers downtown

When considering revitalizing an aging downtown, a new parking garage might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s what the city of Ontario is building at the corner of Lemon Avenue and C Street at a cost of $10 million. The parking structure will go hand-in-hand with a 158-unit apartment-plus-retail building planned for C Street and Euclid Avenue, providing new, downtown residents a place to park and comfortability with walking through downtown stores and eateries, explained Jennifer McLain Hiramoto, economic development director.
Businessu.today

Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Canadian light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak has announced that Spiritus, its yet-to-be-launched futuristic car, will make it possible to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin while it’s parked. The 20-year-old company also says that it will accept pre-order payments in several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano. A crowdfunding campaign for the car—which kicked off...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Down 2%, Tesla Recalls Hundreds of Model 3 Cars

Following the latest news, Tesla (TSLA) stock closed Wednesday with a 3% fall. The dip continued during Thursday’s pre-market. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recalled a total of 734 of its Model 3 cars imported to China according to a recall plan cited by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Thursday. A market regulator from the central government said that the cars, produced in 2019, were recalled due to defects in their seat belts and tires.
EconomyInvestorPlace

TSLA Stock: 13 Things We Know About the Tesla Restaurants Buzz

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk looks to be finally moving forward with plans to open restaurants and TSLA stock is on the rise. Here’s everything investors need to know about the company’s restaurant plans. Tesla has filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark. This covers the use...
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Tesla Model S Plaid achieves new quarter-mile world record

Elon Musk must have infused the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid with some SpaceX DNA, because the all-electric four-door family sedan just broke the world record for the quarter-mile at an organ-shifting 9.2-seconds. News of the Tesla Model S Plaid’s feat comes from Spike’s Car Radio Podcast, also reported by...
Carstopgear.com

The BMW i4 M50 is M Division’s first electric car (kinda)

After a sneaky preview back in March, BMW has finally revealed the i4 EV in all its toothy glory. We now know Brits will be able to choose between two models when it goes on sale here in November. There’s the i4 eDrive40, which costs from £51,905. And then there’s the £63,905 i4 M50, which BMW bills as “the first purely electric performance car from BMW M”.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Ford (NYSE: F) Finally Looks Ready To Take On Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Just in case anyone doubted it, the 7% jump seen in Ford (NYSE: F) shares last Thursday were further proof that the automobile stalwart is back, and potentially better than ever. The stock is now up close to 300% since the lows of April 2020, with 30% tacked on in the last two weeks alone. Much of this rally has been fueled by rapidly developing plans regarding the company’s moves into the electric vehicle (EV) space.
Fremont, CAtechinvestornews.com

Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla finally held the long-awaited, and once rescheduled, “delivery event” for its ultra-fast Model S Plaid at its factory in Fremont, California. The electric vehicle company will begin with 25 deliveries on Friday evening, expanding to several hundred cars per week and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter, CEO Elon Musk said […]