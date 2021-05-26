The Electric Truck Battle Is Heating Up; Tesla's (TSLA) First to Market Advantage Seems to be Holding

When Tesla (TSLA) in 2019 unveiled the "Cybertruck," an all-electric pickup truck, it looked as if they had gotten a jump on their rivals in that field. At that point there were only rumors of competitors’ models, and if you wanted to order an electric truck, it was Tesla or nothing. Now with GM (GM) releasing the Hummer EV and Ford (F) taking orders for the F150 Lightning, the market is looking a bit more crowded.