Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

A Simpsons-Themed Pop-up Brings Moe’s Tavern and Krusty Burger to Two Knox-Henderson Bars

By Brittanie Shey
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A block of North Henderson Avenue will be transformed into Springfield — hometown of The Simpsons — with a pair of pop-ups starting next month. Divey drinking tavern the Whippersnapper, at 1806 McMillan Avenue and Henderson, will transform into Moe’s Tavern, Homer Simpson’s regular happy hour haunt. Next door, restaurant High Fives will turn into Krusty Burger, the show’s fast-food chain known for its meat-flavored sandwich. The pop-ups start on Friday, June 11, and will last for two months.

addison.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Pop Tv#Pop History#Knox Henderson Bars#Moe S Tavern#The Office Breaking Bad#Edfw#Office#Springfield Hospitality#Simpsons Themed Pop Up#Temporary Bars#Pop Ups#Divey Drinking#Hometown#North Henderson Avenue#Mcmillan Avenue#Pop Culture History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Grand opening for Torchy’s Tacos in Frisco is June 16

Torchy’s Tacos will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. on June 16 at 2947 Preston Road, Frisco. The first 100 to arrive at Torchy’s will receive one limited edition Torchy’s at Frisco Park T-shirt and free queso for a year, according to a Facebook event page shared by Torchy’s. When wearing the special shirt at Torchy’s, the restaurant will give a free half-order of queso and chips with any taco purchase. The Austin-based chain restaurant serves tacos, queso, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Have an Outdoor Movie Night with S’mores

Let’s have a backyard movie night with s’mores. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Spread s’more love this summer with a handmade s’mores sign and use our tips for an outdoor movie night that the whole family will love. This is our favorite activity to do as a family as soon as the weather gets warm.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

For Tipsy Texans

You consider your bar cart an extension of your personality. Add a little flair to yours with Austin Morgan cocktail napkins. Available locally at. , the clever drink accents are the perfect summer hostess gift. Made of elegant linen and edged with classic hemstitching, embroidered options range from Tipsy Longhorns and Seeing Double, pictured, to Hair of the Dog and other ways to toast.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Cotton Patch Cafe Opens First Ghost Kitchen

Texas-inspired restaurant launches first of several remote kitchens. “Cotton Patch Cafe is excited to offer our full menu of scratch-made, Southern favorites in Garland with the opening of our first remote ghost kitchen,” said Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. “We are planning to open several other locations in Texas this year and into 2022 and look forward to bringing our signature menu items to new communities through this growing concept.”
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Crumbl Cookies has the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie I’ve Ever Tasted

Sawyer Hemsley had one goal — to create the world’s best chocolate chip cookie. After calling on his cousin Jason McGowan to help, the two set out on a cooking adventure. But after spending countless dollars trying to create the best chocolate chip cookie, all they ended up with was subpar cookies and disappointment. So that’s when the two decided to take their cooking to the people.
HobbiesPosted by
DFW Community News

Virtual Activity: Arts @ APL - Crocheted Coasters

For Adults ages 18 and up. Crochet a set of coasters! We will explore both square and round shapes. This is a confident beginner to advanced beginner level project. Basic crochet skills will not be taught. Register for your kit starting Saturday, May 29. Limited to 40. Repeat program.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

17th Annual Taste of the Cowboys Welcomes Back In-Person Guests

Last spring, our annual Taste of the Cowboys signature event was turned into a virtual opportunity to thank the community for their outpouring of support at the onset of the pandemic. As the public has continued to demonstrate its commitment to hunger relief through its generous support, it seems only fitting that one year later, on June 6, the Taste of the Cowboys, presented by Pepsi, marked the return of in-person signature events for the North Texas Food Bank.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

DSO Hosting Juneteenth Celebration Concerts

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform its Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom and Diversity concerts June 18-20, which will feature principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik (Dot & Paul Mason Principal Pops Podium,) soprano Kearstin Piper Brown, baritone Kevin Deas, and harpist Mallory McHenry. The shows will be at 7:30 p.m....
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Posted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

In Dallas this weekend, attend a live music performance or party, shop local vendors at a Plano pop-up market, grab a new canned cocktail at Toller Patio, and more. Live music is back at Southside Ballroom this Sunday as DJ and record producer Diplo will be performing at 9 pm. Hosted by Disco Donnie Presents, the show will take place in the Music Hall and is ages 18 and up. Purchase tickets here.