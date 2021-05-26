UPDATED: Amazon buys MGM

Amazon is looking to expand its capitalist girth by acquiring MGM’s library of film and TV titles. As Republican governors across the U.S. have begun opting out of federal unemployment aid in an effort to force people to accept low-paying jobs, Variety reports that Amazon is looking to spend $9 billion to purchase MGM. That may seem like an absurd amount of money to us poor folk, but Amazon recently spent $11 billion on film, TV, and music for its Prime platforms in 2020, so $9 billion is chump change, really. It’s enough to buy over 4,000 movies and 17,000 episodes of television, but it’s not really enough to increase wages for underpaid, overworked employees in Amazon warehouses or the bottles they have to pee in, now is it?