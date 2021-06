Millions of monarch butterflies spend the winter in the oyamel fir tree forests in Michoacán, Mexico. When the weather warms up in spring, they leave the central Mexican mountains to fly north, spreading out as they traverse the U.S. on their way to Canada. They stop along the way and lay eggs on milkweed plants. Because monarchs have a typical life span of two to six weeks, it takes four generations of monarchs to complete the migration from Michoacán to Canada and back, making their trek a mutigenerational, multinational migration, as author and outdoor educator Sara Dykman points out.